"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on CM Punk and The Rock: "I'm Just Tired of these Old Heads" [Exclusive]
WWE Superstar “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio doesn't mince words when it comes to CM Punk.
“I was 11 years old, and he thought he was a big man. He was saying happy birthday to my loser sister,” Mysterio told me in an exclusive interview for The Takedown on SI.
“I'd like to see him now. I was what - my dad's height, 5'5’’, 5'2’’? Now I'm 6'1’’. I’m 200 pounds. I've seen him wrestle. Let's see what you got, old man.”
"Dirty Dom" has been trading shots for the past few months with both Punk and The Rock, saying the only thing Rock "ever did that was good was The Mummy Returns”.
“Honestly, I'm just tired of these old heads, thinking they can hang and come in here with this younger generation. I don't even want to speak for everyone else. I'm speaking for just myself. At the end of the day, I'm my own person. I'm the greatest Mysterio of all time. If these old heads want to come in and get it, they all can. CM Punk, The Rock, it doesn't matter. They're just mad because they don't have hair, and I have the best hair and the best mustache.”
While Rock has not formally responded as of press time, Punk has responded to previous Mysterio jabs, stating that he “claps when planes land”.
Mysterio had commentary for many Superstars, not just the Legends. Mysterio and current WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan have been involved in a feud with former Judgment Day stablemates Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.
“We're done with Priest and Rhea, 'The Terror Turds', whatever they like to call themselves. ‘We're twins 40 years apart.’ Now that we've gotten rid of some dead weight in the Judgment Day and we've replaced them with people like Raquel [Rodriguez], Carlito, it's been really good for the Judgment Day.”
Mysterio set his sights on his next target, current Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso.
MORE: WWE Files New Trademarks Related To Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio
“I would say I have some unfinished business with Jey, and there’s something of his that I want, and that's definitely not Rhea.”
Dominik Mysterio is a former two-time NXT North American Champion, as well as the youngest SmackDown Tag Team Champion in WWE history, which he held with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
Just prior to our conversation, WWE announced that Mysterio will be on the October 25th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Mysterio said he has plans for Rollins by exacting some revenge.
“If I get the opportunity, I'm going to make sure that Seth is tied up in the ropes. Hopefully, Liv will be there, hand her a kendo stick while she's on the outside. I'll take a kendo stick while I'm on the inside, and while Seth is tied up within the ropes like this, I'm going to beat the living s*** out of him with the kendo stick like he did to me.”
Tickets are still on sale for the October 21st episode of "Monday Nighy Raw" from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA , and the October 25th episode of "Friday Night SmackDown" from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
