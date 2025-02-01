CM Punk Describes The Differences Between A WWE Led By Triple H And Vince McMahon
A WWE led by Triple H and Vince McMahon is very different according to CM Punk.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to promote the Royal Rumble PLE in Indianapolis on Saturday night, Punk transparently discussed the difference and boiled it down to one key thing.
"I think he's receptive to other people's ideas. Whereas maybe Vince wasn't. He (Vince) was like, 'I'm the boss, we're doing this and this is how we're doing it.' And that's great. If you run a company, you need somebody who is the yes or not man -- the final say.- CM Punk
Punk continued:
I think Triple H thinks he's surrounded by -- and often times is -- a lot of really, really genius wrestling minds. And if he has an idea or sees something one way, he'll look at Michael Hayes and say 'what do you think.' These are people that have bonafide resumes. They have literally done everything you could possibly do in the sport and I think the voices should be heard.- CM Punk
CM Punk will wrestle in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event to try and earn a championship main event match at WrestleMania. Last year, Punk tore his tricep in the very same match and was out of action for nearly nine months.
The Royal Rumble takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1st. Other announced matches for the show include the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
