WWE Rumors: CM Punk On AJ Lee, Saraya Open To Return, Alexa Bliss May Not Return
Wrestling rumors are flying all over the place this weekend. It's to be expected with the Royal Rumble just a little over 24 hours away from getting underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
CM Punk is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to AJ Lee making her return this weekend. Well, for the most part. Two other women meantime are reportedly in talks to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble tomorrow night.
Alexa Bliss may be done with WWE. Saraya may not be done with AEW just yet, but another talent says she is as of today.
Rumors are just that, rumors. Nothing is a thing until it's a thing, but here's a quick round-up of some of the latest gossip ahead of tomorrow night's Royal Rumble.
MORE: WWE SmackDown Adds Kevin Owens Segment, Announces First Hour Will Be Commercial Free
- CM Punk told Pat McAfee on ESPN Friday afternoon that there are no clues he's offering up in regards to an AJ Lee Royal Rumble return. He says AJ is home in Chicago, watching their dog Larry. Chicago is roughly a three-hour drive to Indianapolis for those who are wondering. We know CM Punk will be competing tomorrow night, something he's grateful to have the ability to do.
- TMZ caught up with AEW star Saraya this week. The former AEW Women's Champion says that her contract is up in September and while she said it's possible she re-signs with All Elite Wrestling, Saraya also left the door open for a return to WWE down the road. She left on good terms back in 2022 but says she enjoys her time in AEW. Saraya still hopes to work with Mercedes Mone at some point.
- Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer wrote in his latest newsletter that talks between WWE and Alexa Bliss on a new contract were far enough apart that some within the company expressed doubt that one would ever come together. Bliss was due to return to television this month, but her creative was shelved due to the ongoing contract dispute.
- Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that plans are in place for Jordynne Grace to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, NXT star Stephanie Vaquer has been discussed for a possible appearance on Saturday night.
- Maria Kanellis announced on X Friday that today is her last day with AEW. Her husband Mike Bennett is still under contract with the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Trust & Chemistry Have Made Chelsea Green & Michin's Rivalry Must Watch On WWE SmackDown [Exclusive]
First Set Of Dates For Sting's 'Now Or Never' Farewell Tour Announced
What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?