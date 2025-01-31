Trust & Chemistry Have Made Chelsea Green & Michin's Rivalry Must Watch On WWE SmackDown [Exclusive]
It's not the first time that Chelsea Green will square off with Michin tonight on SmackDown, and it certainly won't be the last.
Some opponents are just destined to fight forever and the two ladies who will be competing for the WWE Women's United States Championship tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis certainly fit that bill.
The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with Chelsea Green Friday afternoon at the Royal Rumble Press Junket. The first-ever and longest-reigning Women's United States Champion may not show much respect for Michin on screen, but behind the scenes, Green will acknowledge the incredible chemistry they share.
“When we get into the ring, one of us could be blind or deaf or mute and we would totally know what the other person is thinking," Green said. "It's just really special to be able to now take that, elevate it, put it on this grand stage and platform and perform for 10, 20, 30,000 people.”
The bond that Green and Michin have built with one another was on full display back in Nashville, months before they would fight to be the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The heralded Dumpster Match took place on the SmackDown before Bad Blood and ended with Michin giving Green a powerbomb through a table that had been placed over the top of a relatively small dumpster.
One miss calculation on Michin's part and that spot could have gone horribly awry. There was never a doubt in Chelsea's mind that her rival of 10 years would do anything short of absolutely nail it.
“That's what wrestling is about. It's about trust, having faith in your opponent. All of us on the main roster, we're properly trained. We know what we're doing and we just have to have faith. And I think the best spots that I did in 2024, were because I had full trust in myself and my opponent.”
The only woman in the locker room that Chelsea Green may trust as much as Mia Yim is the new head of the Women's United States Champion's Secret Service in Agent P.
Piper Niven's dedicated and highly entertaining foray into private security was a brainchild of the Champion herself. Just another one of Green's famous ideas that come to her, sometimes completely out of nowhere.
“It just came right off the top of my head. I have no idea. Like, sometimes I just come up with something,” Chelsea said. “I watch a lot of movies. I think of things in my dreams, like literally ridiculous places. But I always pitch them because I'd rather pitch something and be laughed at than wish I had pinched something.”
Michin has found herself a new ally in B-Fab, and you can bet she'll be ringside tonight to help neutralize Agent P and help give Mia Yim a fair shot at the title.
Chelsea Green has teased beefing up her security team recently. Could a third woman be introduced to the team to once again give the champ the advantage? If Green is behind the recruitment process, you can bet there is a long and distinguished list of candidates.
Regardless of who else gets involved tonight on SmackDown, the spotlight will be on Chelsea Green and Michin. Right were it belongs.
“This is a combination of 10 years right here tonight and whatever happens, just know that I'm gonna win. That’s all that matters, honey.”
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
First Set Of Dates For Sting's 'Now Or Never' Farewell Tour Announced
What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
Another WWE Legend Reportedly Contacted For The Royal Rumble