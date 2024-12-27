CM Punk Hilariously Saves Damian Priest At WWE Live Event Wearing Towel & Shower Cap
WWE is back on the road after giving talent an extended break for the holidays and CM Punk took the opportunity to have some 'cheeky' fun in front of the live crowd at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.
The main event match featured World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking on Damian Priest in a steel cage match, but at some point the cage failed to keep both Dominik Mysterio and Ludwig Kaiser from getting in on the action.
As Mysterio and Kaiser were stomping down Priest in a 2-on-1 assault, the former World Heavyweight Champion received an assist from an unlikely ally... dressed in an unusual manner.
Your eyes do not deceive you. That's CM Punk hitting the ring wearing just a towel and shower cap to make the save. There wasn't much he could do since he still needed one hand to hold the towel up, but Punk's distraction provided Priest with enough time recover and take out his attackers.
Afterward, Priest took to social media to say everyone could use a friend like CM Punk.
Here are the full match results from Madison Square Garden, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:
- LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar
- Xavier Woods defeated Otis
- Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker beat Sami Zayn in a best-of-three falls match
- Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio
- CM Punk knocked off Ludwig Kaiser
- Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks defeated The Final Testament in an 8-person mixed tag match.
- Liv Morgan successfully defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY
- World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Damian Priest in a cage match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch Appears In New Raw Trailer; Additional Netflix WWE Shows In The Works
WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41