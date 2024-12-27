Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Hilariously Saves Damian Priest At WWE Live Event Wearing Towel & Shower Cap

You never know what can happen at a WWE Live Event and folks in New York found that out when CM Punk made a post match appearance fresh out of the shower.

Rick Ucchino

CM Punk had some fun on his trip to New York
CM Punk had some fun on his trip to New York / WWE.com

WWE is back on the road after giving talent an extended break for the holidays and CM Punk took the opportunity to have some 'cheeky' fun in front of the live crowd at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

The main event match featured World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking on Damian Priest in a steel cage match, but at some point the cage failed to keep both Dominik Mysterio and Ludwig Kaiser from getting in on the action.

As Mysterio and Kaiser were stomping down Priest in a 2-on-1 assault, the former World Heavyweight Champion received an assist from an unlikely ally... dressed in an unusual manner.

Your eyes do not deceive you. That's CM Punk hitting the ring wearing just a towel and shower cap to make the save. There wasn't much he could do since he still needed one hand to hold the towel up, but Punk's distraction provided Priest with enough time recover and take out his attackers.

Afterward, Priest took to social media to say everyone could use a friend like CM Punk.

Here are the full match results from Madison Square Garden, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

  • LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar
  • Xavier Woods defeated Otis
  • Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker beat Sami Zayn in a best-of-three falls match
  • Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio
  • CM Punk knocked off Ludwig Kaiser
  • Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks defeated The Final Testament in an 8-person mixed tag match.
  • Liv Morgan successfully defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY
  • World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Damian Priest in a cage match

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Becky Lynch Appears In New Raw Trailer; Additional Netflix WWE Shows In The Works

WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE