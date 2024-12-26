Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Rumors: Creative Team Rejecting Rumored Opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 41

The WWE creative team is still discussing who will be John Cena's final opponent at WrestleMania

John Cena
John Cena is just days away from kicking off his big 2025 retirement tour, which is going to feature a number of 'lasts' for the 16-time World Champion.

It's already been announced by WWE that Cena will be competing in his final Royal Rumble match on February 1 and inside the Elimination Chamber one last time on March 1. The jury is still out, however, on who will get the honor of facing Cena in his big WrestleMania finale.

One name that has been bantered about the rumor mill recently is former United States Champion Logan Paul. Insider X account WrestleVotes is reporting that Paul vs. Cena in Las Vegas has been discussed by the creative team, although not resoundingly.

"Sources indicate recent rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed. However, the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative. The general feeling is that this shouldn’t be Cena’s final WrestleMania match."

WrestleVotes

Logan Paul is set to debut on the Raw on Netflix premiere January 6, and has already called his shot at becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. He's also one of several WWE talents who have publically stated that he wants to work with John Cena before he hangs up his boots for good.

Cena will not be retiring until the end of 2025, so there will still be plenty of time for him to mix it up with Logan Paul if they do not face off at WrestleMania 41. If Cena is able to capture one more World Title, as rumored, Paul's aspirations of hoisting Raw's top prize could ultimately put the two them on a collision course for later in the year.

