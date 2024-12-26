Becky Lynch Appears In New Raw Trailer; Additional Netflix WWE Shows In The Works
The signs continue to point toward Becky Lynch making her WWE return in the near future.
The former Women's World Champion has not wrestled since she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match back in May, and as far as anyone knows, she remains a free agent. Lynch's WWE contract expired over the summer and there's been no official word on her signing a new deal with the company.
Which makes her appearance in the latest Raw on Netflix trailer mildly surprising. Netflix aired the spot during their Christmas Day broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns were among the first to appear, but in a blink and you'd miss it moment, The Man is shown standing center ring around the 24 second mark.
This is the second time that Lynch has made an appearance for WWE & Netflix amid her hiatus from pro wrestling. The first was at a joint media event in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Raw is set to premiere on Netflix on January 6 and WWE has put together quite the line-up already with Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins all in action. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will also battle for the Women's World Championship, and given Lynch's history with both women and that title, it would certainly make sense for The Man to come back around toward the conclusion of their match-up.
That of course is just pure speculation. At best, it could be considered an educated guess.
In the meantime, it appears that Netflix is diving into the deep end with it's pro wrestling content. The streaming giant quietly listed several new WWE related shows under upcoming selections:
WWE Top 10: "Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more."
WWE RAW Classics: "Big E hosts this collection of most-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H."
WWE Road to WrestleMania: "The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE's top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments."
WWE Superstar Profiles: "WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe."
WWE Legends Profiles: "Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle."
Once again, Becky Lynch is featured on the promotional material for "WWE Road to WrestleMania". Further fueling the speculation that she'll be involved at WWE's largest show in Las Vegas.
