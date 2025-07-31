CM Punk Names The Stupidest Match WWE Does
Throughout his career, CM Punk has been a part of some barbaric matches, whether they happened inside a WWE ring or elsewhere.
However, the Straight Edge Superstar has named the match that he believes is the stupidest bout WWE have ever put together. And it just so happens to be one of the company's most popular gimmick matches.
Elimination Chamber Is CM Punk's "Worst Enemy"
Talking during an episode of the new Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, Punk mentioned how unforgiving the Elimination Chamber match is.
"You can’t prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It’s possibly the stupidest match we do here. The structure is unforgiving, not in a PR way, in a, ‘it hurts like hell and it doesn’t move and it doesn’t make any noise.’ It’s your worst enemy. Whoever designed this really doesn’t like human beings, or at least us,”- CM Punk
Punk competed in his first elimination chamber match in over a decade at this year's event in Toronto, narrowly losing out to long-term rival John Cena, who would go onto WrestleMania 41 to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.
The Elimination Chamber, in kayfabe, was created by then-Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff for the main event of Survivor Series 2002 at Madison Square Garden. The inaugural chamber match saw Triple H defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Rob Van Dam, Kane, Chris Jericho, Booker T and Shawn Michaels, who would eventually go on to win the match to be crowned the new champion.
WWE: Unreal Peels Back The Curtain of WWE Creative
WWE: Unreal debuted on Netflix on July 29, highlighting the backstage happenings that go into crafting WWE storylines, matches and moments. Punk features heavily in the series as one of the company's top stars, with his journey to headlining this year's WrestleMania and rebuilding his relationship with WWE's head of creative, Triple H, a prominent part of the show.
Punk will once again be in a position of prominence on one of WWE's biggest shows of the year when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The match will be Punk's second World Title shot since returning to the company, having unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the WWE Title at Night of Champions, in Saudi Arabia.
