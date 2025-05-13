CM Punk Pays Tribute To Sabu During & After Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw
As the wrestling world continues to mourn the memory of ECW icon Sabu, CM Punk continued the procession of tributes that have been made in the Human Highlight Reel's honor.
Punk, himself a former ECW Champion (albeit in WWE's reimagined ECW of the mid-late noughties) has always had a strong affinity for the land of extreme, being a Paul Heyman guy and all (kayfabe low blows in the WrestleMania main event notwithstanding).
Taking to the ring on Monday Night Raw, last night, Punk hit Sabu's trademark pose, pointing to the rafters, as he stood on the ring apron.
But the Straight Edge Superstar wasn't finished giving flowers to the Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac', as he took to Instagram in the aftermath of Raw to share a few extra words.
Attached to the picture of himself hitting Sabu's pose, Punk wrote, "He influenced everyone and everything. You read about him and when you finally saw him, he somehow exceeded the expectations. He was infamous. There will never be another. SABU"
ECW originals such as Taz, Rob Van Dam, Francine and Mick Foley have all posted in tribute to Sabu in the wake of his passing on Sunday, at the age of 60. Joey Janela, meanwhile, Sabu's final opponent, has made headlines after giving a controversial interview following his barbed wire death match against Sabu at GCW's Spring Break show over WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.
Speaking to Uncrowned, Janela painted a very bleak picture of Sabu's health ahead of the match, saying, “I was kept in contact with him and he has a team of people around him, guys this time. They were all saying he was ready to go, that he was going to the gym, that he was on a training program. I believed them until the day of the show.
"Then two hours before, I get a call: ‘Sabu can't walk.’ "What do you mean Sabu can't walk? They said, ‘Yeah, Sabu, something with his knee — they're locked up. He can't walk. And his feet are bleeding. He's not coming. Sabu's not coming.’ I said, ‘Sabu's f***ed.'"
No cause of death has been released at the time of writing.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Responds To Sabu Retirement Match Controversy After Joey Janela Interview
Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Believes He Gets Booed At WWE Shows
The Miz Announces He's Set To Host Reboot Of Classic Show On Amazon Prime
Dominik Mysterio Is Taking The Intercontinental Title To Eddie Guerrero's Grave To "Let Him Know We Did It"