The Miz Announces He's Set To Host Reboot Of Classic Show On Amazon Prime
The Miz's television career is taking another detour away from the world of professional wrestling. Although this time, not too far away.
The two-time WWE Champion has previously appeared on The Real World, Dancing With The Stars, his own reality show Miz and Mrs, Supernatural and short lived USA Network game show Cannonball.
Now, The Miz is taking over hosting duties for the return of American Gladiators.
Taking to social media this evening to make the announcement to the world, Miz said:
"I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming. Huge thanks to MGM & Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation. AG IS BACK!"- The Miz
The original series of American Gladiators ran from 1989 to 1996 and was hosted by none other than former Raw play-by-play guy and General Manager Mike Adamle. To keep the sports entertainment theme going, Hulk Hogan also hosted a brief revival of the show across two seasons in 2008.
On WWE television recently, The Miz has found himself partnered with Carmelo Hayes, gifting the former NXT Champion and first round draft pick with an Andre The Giant chain recently to commemorate Hayes' victory in this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
The A-Lister has also found himself on the wrong side of the recently returned Aleister Black, eating a Black Mass two weeks ago and then again in an actual match, last week.
