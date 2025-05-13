Dominik Mysterio Is Taking The Intercontinental Title To Eddie Guerrero's Grave To "Let Him Know We Did It"
Dominik Mysterio has some big plans for the Intercontinental Championship, and not necessarily in terms of title defenses or potential dream matches.
Instead, the moustachio'd and mulleted Mysterio is intent on paying tribute to the late, great Eddie Guerrero, a former IC Champion himself.
Dirty Dom infamously missed out on becoming Guerrero's son in the eyes of the (extremely kayfabe) law when Latino Heat lost a 'Custody of Dominik' ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 to Dom's actual dad (or so kayfabe would have us believe, but I know a natural, hereditary Guerrero mullet when I see one) Rey Mysterio.
Just months later, Eddie would tragically leave us at just 38 years of age. Almost 20 years later, his legacy lives on. And it is that legacy that Mysterio wants to honor with his newly won IC Title.
Speaking on on the Intoxicados Podcast, Dirty Dom said, "We have a show coming up in Phoenix and I plan on taking [the WWE Intercontinental Title] up there to see him. I'm going to try to make some time before Raw. I'm going to try to make the time to go see him. I'll probably go by myself this time. Who knows, take the IC Title to him, let him know we did it,"
Dom reveals on the podcast that he has visited the former WWE Champion's grave with his father Rey, but never on his own.
Mysterio captured his first Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41, last month, defeating fellow Judgement Day member Finn Balor, Penta and then champion Bron Breakker in a fatal four way bout. Dirty Dom then successfully defended the title against Penta at Backlash, this past weekend, with the help of El Grande AmeriGable.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
