Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Believes He Gets Booed At WWE Shows
Hulk Hogan has his own opinions as to why many fans have turned on him in recent years.
The WWE Hall of Famer has his eyes set on his new business venture with Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, and is doing the media rounds to promote the company.
The decision to start the promotion comes on the heels of some contentious appearances with WWE, including when he was heavily booed at the Raw on Netflix premiere in January.
Hogan appeared on Ariel Helwani's show alongside Bischoff Monday, and was asked how he feels about the fans booing him, and what he credits that to.
"I can go out there and get booed in L.A. or the Rock can get booed in L.A. or John Cena gets booed in LA, but when I get booed, there's a whole different reaction, media-wise. For some reason, I've laid some type of groundwork that people are still interested in what I'm doing."- Hulk Hogan
"For those that are on the team and are riding with the train to the station, that's great. For those that are the haters and still have a problem with me, there's nothing I can do to fix that, except keep proving by my actions that I'm still in the game, I'm still pushing hard."
Hogan would mention taking a lot of time off due to his surgeries, and he enjoyed the hunt to try and get back in the game. But he said his whole career, he was the top act on the card, and has faced people chasing him.
"For me, it's just part of the territory," he told Helwani. "When you get booed and you get 3.2 billion engagements and you rock that whole world in L.A. with how much interaction there was on the internet. I'll take it."
The former WWE Champion has been involved in a plethora of public controversies over the past decade, including being caught using a racial slur on tape. He was a prominent face of President Donald Trump's campaign, and even spoke at the Republican National Convention.
Hogan has been criticized by fellow wrestlers, including those within WWE over the last few years as well, having been called a "liar" most recently by a couple of AEW stars.
"There are certain people that boo the character, there are certain WWE Superstars that had an opinion and they had a advice for me. But I would like to ask those same guys when I go to New York or Chicago and the people cheer out of the rooftops, I would like to know what their advice is then, and what their opinion is. So it's a double-edged sword with me, and it's always been at least," he said.
"It's part of the character, it's part of me personally, it's part of my professional life, it's part of my personal life. It's all of the above. And at the end of the day, I'm just like an old scarred-up seal, with a bunch of scars on me," Hogan continued. "And I'm really relatable to most normal people, because a lot of people have been through a lot of the stuff I have professionally. A lot of people have made, not the same mistakes, but personally made mistakes, and I'm still relatable to so many people."
Hogan would ultimately make clear he is not offended by the reactions, and believes he just needs to tackle them head-on.
"If they boo me, fine. If they're on the team with me, that's great too," he said. "So not hating on anybody, brother. I'm still here. I'm still moving forward. And it's kind of like the old Rocky movie, it comes down to how hard you get hit, get back and move forward. And brother, I'm always leaning into the wind.
If you use any of this transcript, please H/T The Takedown on SI.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (5/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Announces Additional Show For Saudi Arabia Night Of Champions Weekend
WWE Put John Cena's Final Match Up For Bidding From Multiple Host Cities (Exclusive Details)
Wrestling World Pays Tribute To ECW Legend Sabu After He Dies, Aged 60