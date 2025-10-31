CM Punk Reflects On His Current WWE Run
CM Punk has a huge weekend on tap in WWE.
On Saturday night at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Peacock, Punk will finally get another shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk qualified for a shot at Seth Rollins by beating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match.
Since that win, Rollins vacated the title, and now Punk squares off against Jey Uso in a fight for the championship. This is Punk's first shot at the world title since he lost it to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.
Punk beat Gunther in the night one main event to win the world title, but lost it right away when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after the match. With Rollins sidelined with an injury, Punk will look to win the title and become the face of WWE Raw.
It's good timing for Punk. The WWE Superstar said in a recent interview with KSL News Utah that he thinks this current WWE run is the best of his career so far. Punk credits one key reason for that reality. Age.
"I'm fortunate that I'm continuing to level up in this business. I just turned 47 the other day and some people would say that's a detriment. I think it's one of the more positive things about me. I'm 'this old' and operating on this level, doing what to me is the best work of my career."- CM Punk (h/t WrestlePurists)
Punk returned to WWE after a ten-year hiatus from the company in 2023. Since then, he's been a main player on WWE Raw and has feuded with some of the top stars in the company.
Is CM Punk having the best run of his WWE career?
CM Punk isn't fibbing when it comes to his current WWE run being the best one yet in his career. Since returning to WWE, Punk has wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania (a Triple Threat Match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41), the main event of SummerSlam (a world championship match against Gunther), and the first-ever main event of WWE Raw on Netflix (a singles grudge match against Seth Rollins).
In addition to those matches, Punk arguably had the feud of the year with Drew McIntyre in 2024, wrestled John Cena in Saudi Arabia, and teamed with his wife and returning star, AJ Lee, for a mixed tag against Becky Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on Peacock on Saturday November 1.
Other announced matches on the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and a triple threat for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship between Dominik Mysterio, Rusev, and Penta.
