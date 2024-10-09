WWE Files Three New Trademarks, Including "Bad Blood"
The WWE has kept the Patent and Trademarks office busy this week.
Fightful is reporting that WWE filed three new trademarks on October 8 for new catchphrases and a PLE event. Trademarks for catchphrases were on "Mami" and "Tiffy Time." The trademark filing for the PLE event was for "Bad Blood."
The description of those trademarks are as follows:
"Mami" is a nickname and catchphrase for WWE Raw star, Rhea Ripley. Ripley began using the name and phrase as WWE Women's World Champion and while a member of The Judgment Day faction alongside Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.
"Tiffy Time" is a catchphrase used by current women's Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton. Stratton was called up to the main roster from NXT earlier this year and has used the phrase since then. Stratton won the women's Money in the Bank at this year's Money in the Bank PLE.
"Bad Blood" refers to a WWE PLE event that redebuted on the WWE calendar last Saturday night. WWE has run Bad Blood PPV events before, but not since 2004. This year's show featured CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan with Dominik Mysterio hanging above the ring shark cage, and Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
