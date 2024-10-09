Bron Breakker Names Current Smackdown Star As His Biggest Rival
WWE Raw star, Bron Breakker, revealed in an interview with WKDQ 99.5 in Indiana on Wednesday that his biggest rival since joining the WWE is Carmelo Hayes. Breakker spoke highly of his time in WWE's developmental NXT system, but mentioned Hayes specifically when asked about his rivals.
"Yeah, I'd say Hayes up to this point," Breakker said regarding who his top rival was. "We stayed away from each other just to build the tension from one another. I'm excited to build our relationship over the years while being on the main roster. Things are only going to get better for him and I. I'm sure him and I are going to go back and forth hundreds and hundreds of times over the years. Just something I'm looking forward to."
Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were both fixtures of NXT 2.0 when it debuted in 2021. Both are former NXT Champions and wrestled in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver -- the biggest NXT show each year -- during WrestleMania weekend in 2023.
Currently, Hayes is on the Smackdown brand and in the mix for the WWE United States Championship. Breakker works on the Raw brand and is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Breakker recently lost the championship to Jey Uso. This week on Raw, Breakker viciously attacked Uso and will wrestle Kofi Kingston next week on the show.
In the same interview with WKDQ, Breakker said that Roman Reigns is someone he'd like to win a world championship off of at some point in his career.
