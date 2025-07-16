CM Punk Reveals True Thoughts About WWE: Unreal Reality Show
WWE is about to open the curtain and reveal its creative process in a major way with its new reality show, and it's not one CM Punk is entirely all that sure about.
Earlier this year, WWE announced its new show "WWE: Unreal," giving a detailed look into Paul Levesque's creative process for WWE. It has received a polarizing reaction from many in and out of the industry, and even some of WWE's top stars have thoughts.
No. 1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship CM Punk appeared on "Unsportsmanlike" on Wednesday, and gave his true feelings on the upcoming reality show project.
“I’m probably the wrong guy to put on this show to try and talk it up. It’s not that I’m so much against it, it’s that my entire existence in my profession, professional wrestling, you’re taught and you’re brought up, and you’re old school, you protect the business. It’s always been that way," Punk admitted.
"Since the 1920s or 1930s, everyone knew that wrestling was predetermined. They talk about how they didn’t know, and how in the 1980s we just kind of blew it wide open, and now we’re exposing the business. If you’re living under a rock, you don’t know, but most people do know."
Though it wasn't clear as to whether or not Punk has actually seen any of the show yet, he did note he believes it will be produced in a similar vein to that of other behind-the-scenes programs that truly do bring the viewer deep inside the inner makings of the product. Even so, he still feels a bit uneasy about it.
“What this show is going to do is just show us backstage in our environment, interacting with each other and that’s really for the fans. You see it all the time with football shows like 'Hard Knocks.' That’s a big one. You’re in the room, you’re seeing the special teams, you're seeing the Xs and Os, and you're seeing the relationships between the coaches and players and families," he said.
"That’s sort of what we’re doing. We’re following suit in a way. It’s just really strange, for me at least, because I’ve always been taught you protect the business, you don’t let the insiders in, all the inside information.”
"WWE: Unreal" is set to debut on Netflix on July 29.
H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.
