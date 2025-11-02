CM Punk, World Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For Nov. 3 Episode Of WWE Raw
CM Punk is once again the World Heavyweight Champion and he is wasting no time in stepping into his new role as the guy on Monday Night Raw.
Fresh off his victory over Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, the self-procalimed 'Best in the World' will be at the Rio Rancho Event Center in suburban Albuquerque, New Mexico for the November 3 edition of WWE's flagship show.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made that official announcement Sunday afternoon in a video that was posted to WWE social media accounts, but Punk's appearance was far from the only booking for Monday night's show.
The World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their newly won title belts against the very men they beat to become champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.
The suddenly budding women's tag team division will also be on full display Monday night. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will team with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to take on Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, while Bayley & Lyra Valkyria battle Asuka & Kairi Sane.
Finally, Penta will go one-on-one with El Grande Americano. Jey Uso, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are also being advertised for the show locally. We'll have our full WWE Raw preview available Monday morning here on The Takedown on SI.
Current 11/3 WWE Raw Card:
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
Penta vs. El Grande Americano
