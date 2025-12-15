WWE Star Announces Surgery On Social Media

The Judgment Day faction will be a little lighter for the foreseeable future.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE at the Survivor Series PLE and made the group whole again. Morgan had been out of action with a shoulder injury, but returned just in time to trick John Cena and help Dominik Mysterio regain the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship.

The full faction reunion only lasted a couple of weeks, though, as another member of the group announced on Monday that they will be out of action because of surgery.

JD McDonagh was injured on Raw | WWE.com

In a post on Instagram, former WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh revealed that he was going to miss time due to surgery. McDonagh didn't reveal what the specific injury was, but said he needed to fix a lot of lingering issues that forced him to compete at less than 100% for a lot of the year.

JD McDonagh injured and set for surgery, will be back to WWE soon

McDonagh confirmed in the same post that he didn't think he'd be gone long, but also didn't provide an exact return date either.

“Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together. Won’t be long, BRB.” JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh On Surgery | JD McDonagh / Instagram / @jd_mcdonagh

McDonagh officially joined The Judgment Day faction in 2023, when it was comprised of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Now, the group consists of Balor, McDonagh, Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. Perez joined the faction shortly after making her main roster debut.

McDonagh and Balor won the tag team championships in 2025, but lost them to the current champs, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Lee and Styles successfully defended those championships at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend against Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater from NXT and TNA, respectively.

McDonagh took some punishment in 2025. He punctured a lung and broke a rib on a suicide dive in a match on Raw earlier in the year. That injury kept him out of action for a couple of months. He returned in April and rejoined his faction mates.

The Judgment Day has a big week on its hands, and it'll have to succeed without McDonagh. On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Rodriguez demanded the match on last week's show after she stormed the ring and took out Nikki Bella, before Bella could make the challenger herself.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Why WWE Risked It All With Gunther Winning John Cena's Last Match

Two AEW Stars Are Expected To Miss Significant Time Due To Injury

WWE Raw Preview (12/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Bayley Heralds Unsung Hero As SNME Ring Gear Pays Tribute To John Cena