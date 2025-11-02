AEW Collision Results (10/11/25): Women's Blood And Guts Lineup Revealed; Bandido, Moné Retain
Fright Night Collision doubled as a Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration in Edinburg, Texas. The night came with major implications for both Blood And Guts in two weeks and Full Gear later in November.
The biggest news coming out of Collision was the announcement of the teams for the first-ever Women's Blood And Guts on November 12 in Greensboro, NC. The field is expanded from the traditional Blood & Guts match with six people on each team rather than five.
On one side is TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart). Their opponents will be AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Jamie Hayter, and Harley Cameron.
Lucha! Lucha!
Multiple titles were on the line tonight against the stars of CMLL. The working relationship between AEW and Mexico's oldest wrestling promotion has been beneficial for both parties over the past year, and highlighting CMLL talent during Día de Los Muertos festivities is proof that the partnership has only grown stronger.
Bandido, dressed in a Día de Los Muertos-inspired gear covered in marigolds, successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Mascara Dorarda in a thrilling sequel to their first match in June. Dorada attacked Bandido's nagging shoulder injury throughout the match and attempted to overwhelm the champion with his incredible athletic ability.
In the end, the AEW/ROH double champion powered through adversity and landed the 21 Plex to continue his second reign as ROH World Champion.
In addition to being announced for Blood And Guts, Mercedes Moné defended the CMLL World Women's Championship against Olympia while her opponent for Full Gear, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander was on commentary. Throughout the match, Moné made several attempts to provoke Kris Statlander at ringside but quickly fled the scene when the AEW Women's World Champion approached the ring.
Inside the ring, Olympia, a professional bodybuilder, clearly outmatched the CEO in the strength department and showed why she has become one of CMLL's fastest rising stars. However, the experience of the champion was too much to overcome as Moné reversed one of Olympia's power maneuvers into the Statement Maker to force a submission and retain the CMLL World Women's Championship.
Cracks in the family continue to show while new alliances grow
The team of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster went toe-to-toe with AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a battle of which team could get along the least. Miscommunication and pointed bickering occurred on both sides, but it was Okada's relentless efforts to annoy Takeshita that stole the show.
The two champions and Don Callis Family members kept refusing to tag each other in the match and exchanged several tense interactions, including an ill-timed middle finger from Okada.
Bowens and Caster began brawling during the match despite being on the same team. Okada capitalized on the team's dissension with a Rainmaker and was looking to pick up the pin even though he wasn't the legal man in the match. Yet, it was Takeshita who walked away with the victory for his team after dragging Okada away and landing Raging Fire on Max Caster.
Don Callis raised the hands of both Okada and Takeshita after the match, but it's safe to say that they're still not on the same page.
As for teams that did get along, Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir had a successful first outing as a tag team since Penelope Ford's unfortunate injury. Bayne and Shafir scored a quick, dominant win over Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize while Shafir's Death Rider stablemate, Jon Moxley, sang the new team's praises on commentary.
Bayne and Shafir will be a force to be reckoned with heading into the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team title tournament and Blood & Guts.
We also heard from other teams in the tournament on Collision. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron spoke backstage about how they're prepared to take down the super team of Mercedes Moné and Athena next week on Dynamite.
Plus, a special video package voiced by "Timeless" Toni Storm hyped her inclusion in the tournament alongside her partner, Mina Shirakawa, as they aim to climb back to the top as the "Timeless Love Bombs" after losing all of their titles this year.
Also on Collision
The Young Bucks were approached again by Don Callis, who promised them a million-dollar money match to fix their financial woes at Full Gear if they team up with Josh Alexander to take on Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega.
Komander filled in for his injured tag team partner, Hologram, and joined The Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe and Conglomeration adjacent Roderick Strong to wrestle La Faccion Ingobernable's The Beast Mortos, Dralistico, and Sammy Guevara in trios action. In a clash of styles, the team of Briscoe, Strong, and Komander came out on top and gained some major momentum heading into Blood And Guts.
The Bang Bang Gang answered this week's MXM TV casting call and added another trios victory to their growing list of recent wins.
AEW Collision Full Results
Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita def. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens
Mercedes Moné def. Olympia to retain the CMLL World Women's Championship
Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir def. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize
Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, & Komander def. La Faccion Ingobernable (The Beast Mortos, Sammy Guevara, & Dralistico)
Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, & Austin Gunn) def. MXM TV
Bandido def. Mascara Dorada to retain the ROH World Championship
