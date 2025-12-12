John Cena Reveals Whether His Match Will Open Or Close Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena has revealed the main event for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The legendary WWE superstar will put a bow on his historic career when he enters the ring for his last match, and it won’t be against just an ordinary opponent.

Gunther, who returned to WWE television last month after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam, defeated four other superstars to win the Last Time Is Now Tournament, which guaranteed him the spot as Cena’s final opponent.

However, a recent report suggested that the Cena vs. Gunther match would open the show rather than being slotted as the main event.

Cena Reveals The Main Event For SNME

Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to address that claim.

According to Cena, his match with Gunther will indeed go on last, with the record-setting 17-time World Champion noting that he’s unsure how the rumor to the contrary spread.

“We’re last,” Cena said. “I don’t know how the rumor started. I think some folks with credibility like to kick the hornet’s nest every once in a while and get people chattering. I understand we’re in the age of information, so it’s gotta keep my attention. ‘You’re not last?’ Sure, that’ll keep my attention for a few hot clicks. I don’t know how it started. It’s difficult to conceptualize that.”

"I'm not going first tomorrow 😂😂



We're last going last and I don't know how that rumor started" ~ @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YnZRn5Jlnu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2025

Cena also made it clear that if WWE were to change plans and have him open the show, he’d do just that.

“I don’t make the menu, and if I show up tomorrow and that’s what they want me to go on first, then that’s what I’m gonna do,” Cena said. “But we are last as of this point.”

Other Saturday Night’s Main Event matches include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending the World Tag Team Championships against Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater, and Bayley vs. Sol Ruca.

John Cena’s Final WWE Main Event

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

Cena is right in that it would be hard to consider the idea that his last match wouldn’t be at the top of the card for all the obvious reasons. There is an argument to be made for the Rhodes vs. Femi match to close the show if WWE has a bold plan to have ‘The Ruler’ upset the face of the company.

If not, Cena vs. Gunther is the only choice.

This is going to be one of the most significant matches in WWE history, and all eyes will be on Cena’s performance against one of the most dominant superstars on the roster in Gunther. And whether Cena wins or loses in his in-ring swan song, the match deserves to be the featured attraction.

