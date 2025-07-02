Cody Rhodes Quiets Talk Of Potential Heel Turn In WWE
Never say never in pro wrestling, but Cody Rhodes says that a heel turn may not be in the cards for him given how much time he has left as an active pro wrestler.
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Rhodes discussed the narrative and social media momentum for a heel turn in WWE, but stopped way short of saying that it was something that would for sure happen for him.
“One thing I noticed about that (heel turn conversation), it only really exists on X," Rhodes said. "And it’s deep, the discussion. It’s a deep discussion and I don’t even ... yeah, you never say never in wrestling but, plenty of people in wrestling have got the capacity for the light and the dark but, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re on that road in the time I have left within my time in wrestling. Who knows though?”
Rhodes became the 2025 King of the Ring at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia. Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of that tournament to win and now has a world championship match scheduled for Summerslam against John Cena.
At Night of Champions, Cena defeated CM Punk to retain his championship. Cena beat Rhodes to win the title at this year's WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
