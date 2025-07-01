WWE Raw Superstar Early Favorite To Win Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution
Stephanie Vaquer does not have aspirations on being second best to anyone on Monday Night Raw and new report indicates that The Dark Angel will soon get her shot at winning the big one.
Several matches have now been made official for WWE Evolution coming up on Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Raw GM Adam Pearce & SmackDown GM Nick Aldis jointly announced the return of the Women's Battle Royal Monday night on Raw, and the match at this year's event will carry with it some heavy stakes.
The winner of the Women's Battle Royal will earn a Women's Championship Match and Cory Hays of BodySlam is now reporting that Vaquer is being heavily considered for that coveted title opportunity at Clash in Paris.
The former NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Champion declared herself for the Women's Battle Royal in an interview with Byron Saxton that aired during the ad free edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.
La Primera told Saxton that while she has great respect for other women in the locker room, when she wins at Evolution, Vaquer says she's looking forward to facing either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at Clash in Paris on August 31.
Not to throw cold water on the excitement of those potential match-ups, but it is entirely possible that neither SKY or Ripley are the Women's World Champion by the end of August. While they will face each other for the gold at Evolution, it has to be assumed that whomever is the Women's World Champion after Evolution will then be defending the title at SummerSlam on either August 2 or August 3.
Evolution will also feature Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and Jacy Jayne putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace.
