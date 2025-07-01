Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw Superstar Early Favorite To Win Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

While many participants remain a mystery, there is already a reported front runner to win the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution.

Rick Ucchino

Evolution Battle Royal
Evolution Battle Royal / WWE.com

Stephanie Vaquer does not have aspirations on being second best to anyone on Monday Night Raw and new report indicates that The Dark Angel will soon get her shot at winning the big one.

Several matches have now been made official for WWE Evolution coming up on Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Raw GM Adam Pearce & SmackDown GM Nick Aldis jointly announced the return of the Women's Battle Royal Monday night on Raw, and the match at this year's event will carry with it some heavy stakes.

The winner of the Women's Battle Royal will earn a Women's Championship Match and Cory Hays of BodySlam is now reporting that Vaquer is being heavily considered for that coveted title opportunity at Clash in Paris.

The former NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Champion declared herself for the Women's Battle Royal in an interview with Byron Saxton that aired during the ad free edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

La Primera told Saxton that while she has great respect for other women in the locker room, when she wins at Evolution, Vaquer says she's looking forward to facing either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Not to throw cold water on the excitement of those potential match-ups, but it is entirely possible that neither SKY or Ripley are the Women's World Champion by the end of August. While they will face each other for the gold at Evolution, it has to be assumed that whomever is the Women's World Champion after Evolution will then be defending the title at SummerSlam on either August 2 or August 3.

Evolution will also feature Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and Jacy Jayne putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Chad Gable Names New Leader Of American Made, El Grande Americano Has Growth Spurt

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues

WWE Raw Results (6/30/25): CM Punk Shoves Gunther, New Tag Team Champions, Rusev Beats Sheamus

Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE