Dr. Britt Baker Reportedly Seeking Early Release From AEW Contract
Well, we did just say to stay tuned regarding any updates on Dr. Britt Baker.
Wrestling fans spent part of their day Tuesday trying to decipher the latest social media post from the former AEW Women's Champion, where Dr. Baker seemed to imply that her value to All Elite Wrestling is no longer what it was when she inked a five-year contract extension toward the tail end of 2021.
It was the latest clue that Baker and AEW may be heading toward a split, and BodySlam has now reported that Britt is actively seeking an early release from the company. Furthermore, the report indicates that those in AEW are under the impression there would be interest from WWE to sign her, should she hit free agency.
"As things currently stand, AEW isn’t looking to release Baker from her contract. The internal belief is they don't want any upcoming WWE Pittsburgh shows to be announced — as well as Evolution to pass — before letting anything move forward."
WWE just held a joint Raw and SmackDown taping at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh this past Monday, so it may be some time before the company makes a return trip to the Steel City. Evolution, meantime, is set for next weekend. Part of a massive three event WWE takeover of Atlanta that counter programs AEW All In Texas.
As far as Baker's desire to leave AEW, the word from BodySlam is that she feels there’s nothing left keeping her there and that the environment in the company has 'changed around her.' There is currently no timeline on when things between both parties may get resolved. Once again, stay tuned.
