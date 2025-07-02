Wrestling On FanNation

Dr. Britt Baker Reportedly Seeking Early Release From AEW Contract

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker is reportedly looking to exit the company.

Rick Ucchino

Dr. Britt Baker during her most recent Dynamite appearance
Dr. Britt Baker during her most recent Dynamite appearance / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Well, we did just say to stay tuned regarding any updates on Dr. Britt Baker.

Wrestling fans spent part of their day Tuesday trying to decipher the latest social media post from the former AEW Women's Champion, where Dr. Baker seemed to imply that her value to All Elite Wrestling is no longer what it was when she inked a five-year contract extension toward the tail end of 2021.

It was the latest clue that Baker and AEW may be heading toward a split, and BodySlam has now reported that Britt is actively seeking an early release from the company. Furthermore, the report indicates that those in AEW are under the impression there would be interest from WWE to sign her, should she hit free agency.

"As things currently stand, AEW isn’t looking to release Baker from her contract. The internal belief is they don't want any upcoming WWE Pittsburgh shows to be announced — as well as Evolution to pass — before letting anything move forward."

WWE just held a joint Raw and SmackDown taping at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh this past Monday, so it may be some time before the company makes a return trip to the Steel City. Evolution, meantime, is set for next weekend. Part of a massive three event WWE takeover of Atlanta that counter programs AEW All In Texas.

As far as Baker's desire to leave AEW, the word from BodySlam is that she feels there’s nothing left keeping her there and that the environment in the company has 'changed around her.' There is currently no timeline on when things between both parties may get resolved. Once again, stay tuned.

Britt
Dr. Britt Baker moments before her match for the TBS Championship at All In / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (7/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WWE Raw Superstar Early Favorite To Win Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [7/4/25]: Two Major Returns As SNME, Evolution Build Continues

AEW President Tony Khan Compares Sting To Tom Cruise While Discussing Retirement Tour

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW