Cody Rhodes Retains The WWE Undisputed Championship Defeating Kevin Owens At Saturday Night's Main Event
Cody Rhodes retained his WWE Undisputed Championship in a hard-hitting match with Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Rhodes appeared with the classic Winged Eagle Championship, an emblematic part of the history of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The return of the classic design was teased in an X post by Triple H earlier this week.
The match was a deeply personal one for Owens, who felt slighted by Rhodes’ apparent alignment with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline after suffering almost four years of beatings at the hands of Reigns and his family. Owens previously took out Randy Orton with a not often seen piledriver in the ring on the November 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Rhodes entertained the adoring crowd with throwbacks to both Stardust and his father, Dusty Rhodes. Owens set up for a powerbomb on the announcer's table, but Rhodes countered with a Cody Cutter onto the table. Owens hit Rhodes with a Stunner, but referee Charles Robinson was knocked out, allowing Rhodes to kick out of the pin after another referee came in. Rhodes inadvertently dropped the second referee, allowing Owens to regain momentum. Rhodes delivered a Cross Rhodes onto Owens, and a chair left in the ring by Owens, to win the match.
Following the match and after the broadcast went off the air, Owens attacked Rhodes and hit him with a piledriver in the center of the ring, leaving the crowd stunned. Officials entered the ring and wheeled Rhodes out of the ring on a stretcher. Owens grabbed the Winged Eagle Championship and held it in the air to loud boos from the crowd. Owens returned to the ring, stood on an incapacitated Rhodes, and raised the Winged Eagle again in the crowd, and then left the arena with the championship. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H came to the entranceway to confront Owens, and after some strong words, shoved Owens in anger.
Rhodes continues through his championship reign that began at WrestleMania XL, where he defeated Roman Reigns and ended his historic 1,316-day reign during a “Bloodline Rules” match.
