Gunther Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship Over Finn Balor and Damian Priest At Saturday Night's Main Event
Gunther retains the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a banger of a match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.
The match was a crowd pleaser, with Priest setting the tone using an over-the-top rope moonsault onto Gunther, followed by him throwing Balor into the crowd over the barricade. Balor and Priest continued their feud by chopping, throwing, and punching their way through the match until Gunther provided big boots to both competitors. Chops aplenty from the Ring General, until Balor hit Gunther with a dropping scissor kick followed by a double clothesline from Priest.
Priest walked the top rope with his variant of the Undertaker's Old School, hitting Gunther with a cross body drop. Priest set up Balor for a Razor's Edge, but Gunther kicked Priest to set up for a powerbomb until Balor hit both Priest and Gunther with a head grabbing clothesline.
Gunther put Priest into a sleeper hold before Priest hit Gunther with chokeslam. Balor countered with a dropkick into an almost Coup de Grace before Gunther pulled Balor down and set up a top rope, until Priest hit Gunther with a Razor's Edge, followed by Balor's Coup de Grace for a razor thin near fall. Balor and Priest traded near falls until Gunther came back into the mix. After dropping Priest with a powerbomb on the ring steps, he hit Balor with a strong powerbomb to win the match.
Gunther’s reign of terror over the Men’s Division of Monday Night Raw continues with no clear challenger in place after the defeats of Priest and Balor. He appears to be on another path to a record-breaking Championship run, as he is the longest Intercontinental Champion, holding the title for a record 666 days before losing to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.
Stay tuned for more updates and match results from Saturday Night's Main Event.
