Cody Rhodes Reveals John Cena's Hack For Getting A McDonald's McFlurry
Cody Rhodes revealed that John Cena has helped to fix a massive and pervasive problem in the fast food industry, with a little help from a Founding Father.
During an appearance on SPORTBible’s YouTube segment, “Snack Wars”, the current WWE Undisputed Champion shared a story about the Doctor of Thugonomics paying McDonald’s workers to fix the often-maligned ice cream machines to get a McFlurry.
"People hating on the Golden Arches, I won't stand for it. I won't. McDonald's is there late at night. One time, John Cena, me and John, 2 AM, McDonald's. They always hit you with the same thing, 'Hey, ice cream machine is down. We can't make the McFlurry.' 'Really? You can't make the McFlurry? What if I give you $100 bill?' This is John, in the moment, they turned that thing on. McFlurry was right there for him.”
Rhodes did not indicate, nor have WWE representatives confirm at press time, if the workers could actually *see* John Cena during the interaction, so we'll have to take his word for it.
Outside of being a man of the people, a 16-time WWE Champion, and McFlurry aficionado, John Cena is currently set for a retirement tour through next year, including stops at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.
Cody Rhodes is slated to compete against WWE World Champion Gunther at tomorrow’s “Crown Jewel” for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship.
