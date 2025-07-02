Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena Spotted At Wimbledon
Current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, successfully defended his championship against CM Punk over the weekend at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and celebrated with a an appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday morning.
The champion was spotted in the stands during day three Wimbledon matches and was decked out in a full suit next to his wife. Cena was not carrying his WWE championship belt with him.
Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour with WWE that reportedly will end with his last match in December. After turning heel at Elimination Chamber this year, Cena has claimed that he wants to ruin wrestling and retire with the championship.
Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the championship and has held the belt ever since -- successfully defending it against Randy Orton and Punk. At Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes won the King of the RIng tournament by beating Randy Orton in the finals and now has earned a shot at Cena and his title at Summerslam in August.
This year marks the first-ever two night Summerslam event. The show takes place from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and August 3. Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament over the weekend and earned a title match at the biggest WWE show of the summer. No other matches have been announced at this time, but Cardi B is scheduled to be the special guest host.
