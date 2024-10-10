Rumors Swirl Over The Rock Headlining WWE WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 40 had the potential to have an entirely separate main event on Night 2 had the original plan gone the way it was supposed to. As they say in this business, “plans change, pal.”
Plans sometimes get kicked down the road a little though, too, until the right time comes along.
At the conclusion of “Bad Blood”, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes stood victorious over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. During the in ring stare down between Rhodes and Reigns, The Rock’s music hit. As State Farm Arena came unglued, Rock counted to three, made a throat cutting gesture, and exited without saying a word.
Since then, rampant theory has filtered through the wrestling universe as to what this meant, what’s next for Cody Rhodes and/or Roman Reigns, but most importantly, what’s next for The Rock. One of these potential matches is The Rock against both Rhodes and Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
During a recent live Q&A with WrestleVotes and Bill Apter, they indicated that this option may actually be “on the table”.
"My thought is it signifies that's where we're going for WrestleMania. 1-2-3 as in Triple Threat match. Yeah, I can tell you that's on the table. I don't know for sure if it's been finalized in any way. It's October 8. I doubt it's been finalized, but that idea has been floated and I think it makes the most sense for the company to get those three guys in the ring."
It is virtually impossible to forecast any main event matches this far out, as plans have been known to change quickly for a variety of reasons. It was initially rumored, and then confirmed by Triple H during “WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain” that Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ original opponent for the event was indeed CM Punk, until his injury during this year’s Royal Rumble changed the course of the card.
However, The Rock took to his Instagram this morning and posted the video of his appearance at “Bad Blood” with the following caption:
The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over.
There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ.
You can FEEL the MANA.
FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED.
See ya down the road 🤜🏾🤛🏼
🫱🏾❤️
Time will tell where we’re heading in Vegas, but it’s almost assured that the Final Boss will be involved.
