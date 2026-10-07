Cody Rhodes Shares Major Update on WWE Contract and Future

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top stars in recent years, and he recently shared an update on his status with the company going forward.

Rhodes debuted on WWE's main roster in 2007 and remained with the company until he requested his release in 2016. He went on to wrestle in ROH and NJPW before becoming one of AEW's founders.

Rhodes was arguably the face of AEW during his time there, and he was an Executive Vice President behind the scenes. He left the company in 2022 and returned to WWE. In this chapter of his career, Rhodes established himself as a major player, and he has won the world title multiple times.

Rhodes previously noted that his next contract with WWE would likely be his last. In a new update, he discussed his status with WWE and commented on his future.

Cody Rhodes | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Cody Rhodes says he re-signed with WWE

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Rhodes announced he recently re-signed with WWE and stated that he will finish his wrestling career with the company. He referenced the ability to do projects outside of the company, such as Street Fighter, as a key benefit.

“I just re-signed with WWE," he said. "So I’ll end my wrestling career with WWE. But also, my wrestling career with WWE might continue because we are now able to go do [movies]. So, say I do have another project. Say I got two other projects. Whatever it may be. I’m able to take a step away, and I’m able to collaborate with WWE, and I’m able to come back home. I’m able to do it."

Regarding his future, Rhodes noted that he wasn't sure when it would be time to start slowing down in the ring. However, he made it clear that he wanted to be there for his daughters' sports games and various activities as they grow up.

"I don’t know when settling down is, but I can say this: my parents were there for everything pretty much at the time I needed them to be there for everything," he said. "So I’d say eight years old on through everything. Everyone, every event, all those things. I love that they were there. I’d love that for my two girls."

With that in mind, Rhodes said that he'd have to "get to work" before eventually wrapping up his in-ring career. He admitted he could "go" now, but there was more that he wanted to do. He named the Money in the Bank match, the United States Championship, and, more broadly, new or unexpected things as the items that were left on his list of goals.

Rhodes recently tried to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank match, but Randy Orton cost him the chance. Their rivalry continues to heat up, and at least in the immediate future, it's clear that they're bound to clash again. Beyond that, Rhodes will likely target the Undisputed WWE Championship again sooner rather than later.