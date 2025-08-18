First Look At WWE Champion Cody Rhodes In New Street Fighter Movie Role Revealed
Cody Rhodes is stepping back onto the silver screen, and he will be doing so with an unmistakable makeover.
It was recently announced that the Undisputed WWE Champion would be starring as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot film. Guile debuted in the Street Fighter II video game, then portrayed by Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Now, we have our first look (sort of) at Rhodes as the iconic character.
Actor and comedian Andrew Shulz portrays Dan Hibiki in the movie. He shared an image to his Instagram story on Sunday, featuring Rhodes' "Kingdom" theme song and the caption "A NEW WARRIOR HAS ENTERED..."
While Rhodes' face is not shown in the image, his shadow and part of his camouflage gear are visible. Most notably, Rhodes is rocking Guile's iconic (and video game-accurate) pointed hairstyle, something that will most certainly please fans of the franchise.
Rhodes is not the only WWE figure in the movie, as Roman Reigns will portray Akuma in the film as well.
A Break For Cody
The shooting schedule gives Rhodes some time off from WWE after a busy summer.
Rhodes was written off of television on SmackDown earlier this month when he was brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre. The two are widely expected to wrestle at WWE Clash In Paris at the end of August for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
"The American Nightmare" is now a two-time WWE Champion as he enters the dog days of summer having won the belt from John Cena at SummerSlam in a critically-acclaimed street fight (no corporate synergy intended, of course).
He also made a brief cameo as a bartender in the recently released Naked Gun reboot.
