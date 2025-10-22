Wrestling On FanNation

Cody Rhodes Will Defend WWE Championship At Saturday Night's Main Event

The WWE Championship will be on the line when Cody Rhodes heads to Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes / WWE

Cody Rhodes is currently riding a three match losing streak, and if he wants to hang onto the WWE Championship, he'll have to find a way to get back on track in a hurry.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis posted a video to social media Tuesday evening that announced a major title fight for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

The American Nightmare will once again be facing Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship on the line. This comes on the heels of Friday night's impromptu main event on SmackDown, where the Scottish Warrior defeated Rhodes via disqualification.

After a mysterious backstage attacker took out Jacob Fatu moments before he was set to wrestle McIntyre in a No. 1 Contender's Match, a furious Cody Rhodes marched into battle in his stead — still donning the three-piece suit he wore during the show's opening promo segment.

His frustrations eventually got the better of him and he cracked McIntyre with the WWE Title belt, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

McIntyre will now get his third opportunity at winning back the WWE Championship in a little over a month. He lost to Rhodes, clean as a sheet, at WWE Wrestlepalooza before getting the DQ victory on Friday. Will the third time be the charm for Drew at Saturday Night's Main Event?

It's already a guarantee that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned next month in Salt Lake City, Utah. Seth Rollins was stripped of the title Monday night on Raw after he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Visionary posted the above photo to his Instagram account on Tuesday, promising to see the WWE Universe on the other side of his rehabilitation process. He's at least been able to take some comfort in beloved Chicago Bears, who are riding a four game winning streak.

A timeline for Rollins return to action remains unclear, but WWE is reportedly hopeful that he'll be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this coming April.

The man Seth beat to become World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam back in August, CM Punk, will get his opportunity to win the title back in his absence. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' will wrestle Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso / WWE

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Published
Rick Ucchino
