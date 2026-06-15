Conflicting Reports on Drew McIntyre's Return Following New Film Announcement

Drew McIntyre has secured himself another film role.

The former WWE Champion has been off television since his loss to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. He's been filming scenes for the upcoming Highlander reboot, and Deadline is now reporting that the Scottish Warrior has joined the cast for a new Russell Crowe movie in Spain.

Filming is already underway for The Last Druid, which also stars Stacy Clausen, Spanish actor Pablo Derqui, and Crowe’s son Tennyson. Details about McIntyre's character are unknown, but this marks his second consecutive film project with Russell Crowe, who was also cast in Amazon MGM’s Highlander.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

Monday's announcement comes on the heels of a report this past Friday that came from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. The guys said that both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton were looking to be back in the fold in time for SummerSlam this August, after an internal document regarding the PLE had their names written on it.

Orton has also been absent from WWE programming since the 'Showcase of the Immortals' back in April. The Viper has reportedly been dealing with a back injury following his loss to Cody Rhodes, although he has downplayed those rumors.

The 15-time World Champion may still be in line for a return for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' in Minneapolis on Saturday, August 1 and/or Sunday, August 2, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now throwing cold water on the idea that McIntyre's WWE return is imminent.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly not expected back in time for SummerSlam

"Do not expect McIntyre back in WWE anytime soon," Johnson said in his report. "While online reports suggested he is set for a return leading into SummerSlam, those rumors were completely inaccurate as there has been nothing on the table for him creatively."

It's been reported by other outlets that creative plans ahead of SummerSlam have been incredibly fluid, so it is possible that McIntyre was being considered for a role at the show before his latest Hollywood project was locked in.

McIntyre was heavily featured on WWE programming leading up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. He won the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes back in January, and he held the title into the month of March before dropping it back to The American Nightmare, thanks to Jacob Fatu.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

The actions of the Samoan Werewolf set the stage for his Unsanctioned Match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Fatu won the match, which immediately catapulted him into a World Heavyweight Title program with Roman Reigns.

We'll keep you updated on Drew McIntyre's status with WWE and his potential return to television, just as soon as more information becomes available.