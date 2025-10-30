AEW Star Injured And Out Of Action Indefinitely
This week on the special Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite, the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions began.
The first match of the tournament featured Skye Blue and Julia Hart in a match against Jaime Hayter and Queen Aminata. Because of interference from Thekla, Blue and Hart got the victory and advanced.
Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford were on the opposite side of the bracket from Blue and Hart, but now that team won't be competing in the tournament at all.
During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the announce team revealed that Penelope Ford suffered an injury and would miss the tag team title tournament and the women's Blood and Guts match. Later in the show, Ford cut a backstage promo next to Bayne and confirmed the news that her UCL was torn.
Ford said she was in pain, but that the AEW women's division would feel her exact pain when she returns. Ford did not give a specific timetable for her return and said that she'd be out indefinitely.
With Penelope Ford injured, who is Megan Bayne's tag tournament partner?
With Ford out, Megan Bayne needed a new tag team partner for the tournament. On Dynamite, Bayne said she would pick whoever she wanted. Marina Shair from The Death Riders then walked into the shot to go face-to-face with her.
Shafir suggested that she and Bayne team up. Jon Moxley walked into the shot and was wide-eyed at the thought of Bayne and Shafir as a team. Bayne and Shafir then shook hands and confirmed their partnership.
MORE: Babes Of Wrath Just Scratching The Surface As AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Begins [Exclusive]
With Blue and Hart advancing in the tournament this week, another first-round match will take place on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week, Mercedes Mone and Athena will square off against Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.
On this week's show, Nightingale and Cameron got some offense and momentum when they fought Mone and Athena out of the ring. Mone and Athena had attacked Kris Statlander together, but Nightingale and Cameron ran out to save them.
Athena and Mone currently hold gold in AEW and ROH — Athena is the ROH Women's World Champion and Mone the longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history.
Bayne and Ford were scheduled to take on Tay Melo and Anna Jay in first-round tournament action. Now, Marina Shafir will take Ford's spot. The other first-round match is Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa against Alex Windsor and Riho.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
How To Watch AEW Full Gear 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
Babes Of Wrath Just Scratching The Surface As AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Begins
What Makes Mercedes Moné So Good? Her AEW Rivals Weigh in [Exclusive]
AEW Star Eyeing A Reunion With TNA World Champion Mike Santana