D-Von Dudley Reveals How Big Royalty Checks For WWE Legends Deals Can Be
D-Von Dudley is very happy with the money he's earning from WWE, despite not even wrestling for the company any more.
D-Von, a nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Bubba/Bully Ray, last regularly wrestled for WWE in 2016 and served as a backstage producer after that, until 2023.
Now, in his latest YouTube video, the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee has revealed that the legends deal he and Bubba Ray signed has been pretty lucrative for them both, sometimes netting them checks of up to $40,000.
"Now, there's a thing called a legends contract, or a legends deal, so to speak. I'm happy to say that me and Bubba got a legends deal. We signed it about two, maybe three years ago, and going strong and making money. It's been a great opportunity for us, because remember back in the 80s and 90s, once you were done, you were done, we didn't have anything like this that you could be able to make money off of.
"So the times have changed, and I'm definitely glad that I've changed with it. What the legends deals consist of is that the WWE is allowed to use your likeness. They're allowed put you on video games, to put you on action figures, on cups and T-shirts. You name it, they'll do it. You're still making money one way or another with the company, and most likely it's really good money.
"When you start making merchandise sales, and you get more than $30,000-40,000 a check, I mean, that's really, really good money, so I'm very happy and content about what's going on with that."
The Dudley Boyz were one of the most popular acts of The Attitude Era after signing with WWE from ECW in 1999. The pair, who had been one of the most loathed heel acts in the land of Extreme throughout the mid-late '90s, were an instant hit when they traded Philadelphia for the old New York territory just before the new millennium.
Alongside The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian, the Dudley Boyz wreaked havoc on the WWE tag team division, engaging in a series of ladder, table and TLC matches that dropped the jaws of every fan who watched them throughout 2000 and 2001. In 2018, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their considerable, death defying efforts.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
