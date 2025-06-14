Tom Pestock Slams Fan On Social Media While Defending Current WWE Superstar
Tom Pestock aka Baron Corbin, had no time for a couple of fans on social media after they ripped into Jey Uso and the main event push he's received.
Uso won this year's Royal Rumble and captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. While Uso was dethroned by Gunther in a rematch on Raw this past week, he is still expected to figure heavily in and around the main event picture for a while to come.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has in fact been inserted into this year's King Of The Ring tournament following his loss to Gunther, and some fans on social media decided to take to X to voice their displeasure with Uso's push being extended past his title reign.
But the former Baron Corbin was not having any Yeet slander on his timeline.
One fan posted, "Jey uso is the most Forced wrestler to get pushed to the main event scene since big dog roman" to which Pestock replied, "What the f**k are you talking about. He got over as organic as you can! Every crowd go nuts when his music hits. No insane moves needed. True definition of being over. Music = pop!"
Another fan followed up with the former United States Champion, saying, "So did LA Knight and where’s his push?? There was no reason for Jey to get a push when that man is nothing but an entrance or a vibe." Pestock also took umbrage with this and replied, "LA is on every show and is presented great. He’s on most PLE’s and always does great. How is he not pushed?! Bc he doesn’t win a world title? Peoples logic is crazy".
Pestock, a former King Of The Ring, now works under the ring name Bishop Dyer in Major League Wrestling and various independent promotions. He was released by WWE in 2024 after 12 years with the company.
During his time there he won the United States Title, Money In The Bank, the Andre The Giant Battle Royal and the NXT Tag Team Titles, as well as the aforementioned King Of The Ring.
It has been reported, meanwhile, that the reason Uso dropped the world heavyweight championship back to Gunther is because WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque wants The Ring General's heavily reported match against Goldberg, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on July 12, to be a title match. The bout, which has yet to be announced, is believed to also be Goldberg's retirement match.
