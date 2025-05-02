Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE talent releases have reportedly taken place.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that an internal memo has gone out to company employees that main roster stars Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have all been released.
While not among Ross Sapp's report, NXT Superstar Cora Jade has taken to social media to apparently announce that she's no longer with the company.
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion expressed her gratitude to the company for the opportunity to live out some of her childhood dreams, but said she'll have much more to say in due time.
It has also now been reported that NXT stars Gigi Dolin, Riley Osborne and Eddy Thorpe have been released from WWE as well.
Sean Ross Sapp noted on social media that it's possible that certain talent just did not have their contracts renewed. Dakota Kai was closing in on the three year anniversary of her return to the company. After intially being released in April of 2022, Kai was one of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's first re-hires when he took over as WWE Chief Content Officer.
Bayley, Kai and current WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY formed Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kai was still a member of the group until her release today. Earlier this year she was competing with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, before being taken off television ahead of WrestleMania 41.
Kai was still doing media for WWE during WrestleMania week. She spoke to The Takedown on SI about her desire for Damage CTRL to reunite once Asuka and Kairi Sane were medically cleared to return to the ring. The ultimate goal was for all four of them to hold championship gold at the same time.
Current list of WWE talent who have reportedly been released Friday:
- Braun Strowman
- Dakota Kai
- Shayna Baszler
- Kayden Carter
- Katana Chance
- Cora Jade
- Gigi Dolin
- Eddy Thorpe
- Riley Osborne
This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.
