Dakota Kai Already Gaining Interest From Several Promotions And Top Agents
Dakota Kai may have been released from her WWE contract this week, but don't expect King Kota to stay out of work long.
The two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is already gaining interest from "outside companies and top agents in pro wrestling" according to Fightful Select.
Kai's release came as a major shock to many fans and wrestlers alike, given how over she has been with WWE crowds for several years now and the fact she was heavily involved in a lot of major women's division programs with Damage CTRL between 2022 and 2024.
In response to her release this week, Kai took to social media to share a message to all her fans, saying, "Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it's from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys ... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," Kai wrote.
"That's the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships, and travel the world. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time, but just know, we are far from done. I've been ready. Let's go."
Kai had been involved with WWE for 10 years, first debuting under the name Evie, in 2015. She was fired then re-hired just over three months later, in 2022. Both Bayley and Iyo Sky, who formed Damage CTRL with Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane, were quick to pay heartfelt tributes to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion on social media.
