Dakota Kai Potentially Teased For First Appearance Since WWE Release

Dakota Kai may be making her return to professional wrestling sooner than anticipated.

The former WWE Superstar has been on the sidelines since her release from the company back in May, but she is scheduled to step back into the ring in a little over two months.

It was announced earlier this month that Kai, now known as Charlie, will challenge reigning AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander for the EVE International Championship at Wrestle Queendom VIII on Sunday, March 8, live at the Indigo at The O2 in London, United Kingdom.

Sunday 8th March 2026 | International Women’s Day | Wrestle Queendom 8



Kris Statlander (c) Vs Charlie (fka Dakota Kai)

- EVE Imternation Championship



🎟️ https://t.co/3RjlFrZW8K pic.twitter.com/SmQC5eVLAV — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 5, 2025

Charlie addressed her prolonged absence from professional wrestling back in September during one of her Twitch streams. She stated that she was taking a much-needed pause following the abrupt end of her WWE tenure.

“I miss wrestling you guys. We’re gonna get back into it. It’s just one of those things where it’s been nice to have a little bit of a break. I’ve been doing it for a long time, longer than the last seven years I was with WWE. So, it is nice to take a step back."

Well, it's entirely possible that Charlie is ready to take a giant step back into the world of professional wrestling. Perhaps, as soon as this coming Monday's Stardom Dream Queendom show in Tokyo, Japan.

A cryptic video aired during STARDOM in Korakuen Hall today.#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/xjfkO4VTUa — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) December 24, 2025

Stardom released the above cryptic teaser video during the company's show at Korakuen Hall on Wednesday. It showcases a mysterious hooded figure in front of a number of computer monitors, pounding what appear to be Monster energy drinks.

The running theory amongst fans online is that this was the first introduction for Charlie, given her history as a streamer and avid gamer.

Will Charlie return to Stardom this coming Monday?

Prior to signing a contract with WWE in December 2016, Charlie performed in Stardom under the name Evie.

Dakota Kai | WWE.com

She captured the Artist of Stardom Trios titles alongside Hiroyo Matsumoto & Kellie Skater, and later lost the belts to a group that includes former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY before making the move over to the United States.

Stardom Dream Queendom is expected to be a newsworthy event to close out 2025. Will Charlie make her first appearance in nearly a decade to hype up her title match against Kris Statlander? Or is someone else entirely underneath that hood?

We'll hopefully find out soon enough, but regardless, it's an exciting time for fans of the former Dakota Kai.

