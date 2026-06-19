Danhausen Names the WWE Star He Believes Is Cursed

Could Danhausen help out this cursed WWE Superstar like he did with the New York Knicks?

After only being with WWE for less than six months, the legend of Danhausen has shifted from the wrestling ring to the basketball court after the very nice, very evil superstar accepted a batch of human monies to uncurse the New York Knicks and send them on an incredible run that resulted in their first NBA Finals victory since 1973.

With his newfound fame carrying him to new heights, the WWE Superstar has recently put his focus back on the squared circle, believing a certain SmackDown Superstar might be cursed and what it would take to turn his career around and become uncursed.

Danhausen | Netflix

Danhausen believes Matt Cardona is cursed and has an idea to uncurse him

Danhausen recently spoke with Adam's Apple, and when asked if he thinks anyone in the company is currently cursed and what could be done to lift that curse off of him, Danhausen immediately pointed to SmackDown Superstar Matt Cardona, suggesting that if he went back to being Zack Ryder, perhaps that could lead to him becoming uncursed.

"Matt Cardona, for sure," Danhausen said. "Yes, yes, he's being pummeled every week. He needs to be cursed back into Zack Ryder, I think. I don't know, I think if he just put a headband on, some sunglasses, and said, 'Woo woo woo! You know it,' I think the curse would go away. But who knows!"

Danhausen referred to Matt Cardona as "Zack" last week on SmackDown when Cardona offered him his watch to keep the New York Knicks uncursed. The Knicks would go on to win the NBA Finals in five games 24 hours later.

Can Matt Cardona escape the shadow of Zack Ryder in WWE?

Matt Cardona found himself released by WWE back in April of 2020. He would shed the Zack Ryder persona and hit the independent scene under his real name, Matt Cardona.

Over the next five years, he would work for TNA, AEW, GCW, and several other wrestling companies all over the world, taking on the persona of the Indy God. Despite all that, Cardona remained steadfast in his goal of returning to WWE to succeed as Matt Cardona rather than Zack Ryder.

Cardona would have a one-off appearance for WWE in 2025 as Zack Ryder, losing to LA Knight in John Cena's The Last Time is Now Tournament. Months later, Cardona would return to WWE as the character he had created outside the company. Cardona's return hasn't been the successful one that many of his fans have hoped for, but it only takes one great storyline to turn things around.

Regardless of what happens with Cardona on SmackDown next, it's evidently clear that he's not giving up on becoming a top star on WWE programming.