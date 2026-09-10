Danhausen Reveals What It Would Cost to Uncurse Manchester United

Danhausen previously uncursed the New York Knicks, and, in doing so, helped the team go on a remarkable run to the NBA title. Now, he has named his price for helping Manchester United.

WWE superstar Danhausen, who was recently added to WWE2K26, has built a reputation for cursing other talent and a few sports teams, dooming them to at least temporary misfortune.

He initially cursed the Knicks during the NBA Playoffs earlier this year, but after reversing course and uncursing them, Jalen Brunson's team went on a remarkable playoff run. Naturally, fans of various teams are hoping that Danhausen will help their favorites, too.

In a new interview, Danhausen has revealed what it would take to uncurse Manchester United Football Club.

Danhausen | WWE

Danhausen reveals price for uncursing Manchester United

Speaking with BANG Showbiz's Alistair McGeorge, Danhausen was asked about using his magic to help out Manchester United. McGeorge noted that the club has been dealing with "dreary times" for a decade, and they haven't won a Premier League title in 13 years.

Danhausen refused to uncurse the club for free, but he named his price at ten million pounds. He asked McGeorge to send the fee to him in a "money sack" and said that he would do the "bidding" when he received the money.

“Oh, trying to get a freebie out of Danhausen?" he said. "Well, how about you send Danhausen some British pounds? So Danhausen’s going to need about 10 [million] of those British coins you have - pounds, if you will - and mail them over in a money sack, classic style, and Danhausen will do the bidding. "

Danhausen's connection to the Knicks during the NBA Playoffs made him a viral sensation. He was even featured on official Knicks merchandise. Their unofficial partnership also took center stage at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July, when the event took place at Madison Square Garden.

There, Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns came out of Danhausen's cloning machine and chokeslammed Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day. Brunson made an appearance at the end of the show alongside Roman Reigns as well, where he received a custom WWE Championship and stood tall with Reigns as the event came to an end.

Danhausen remains a buzzworthy member of the WWE roster, and he continues to make memorable appearances at live events. Time will tell whether he will indeed uncurse Manchester United or if he will turn his attention to another team instead.