WWE 2K26 Gets Major Superstar Addition

WWE 2K26 continues to get significant upgrades. This time, in the form of Danhausen.

Danhausen has been a phenomenon since joining the WWE earlier this year. After a stint in AEW, Danhausen made his WWE debut at this year's Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago. The debut was met with a mixed reaction from the Chicago crowd, but he's been a lovable act in WWE ever since.

Danhausen took over the mainstream sports world this summer as the New York Knicks cruised to the NBA Championship. He initially cursed the Knicks while on an ESPN talk show, but later lifted the curse. After lifting it, the Knicks went nearly unbeaten and won the championship for the first time in over 50 years.

Danhausen spent time inside Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals and also made numerous other appearances with Stephen A. Smith and other ESPN personalities. WWE milked Danhausen for all the value he brought to the table, including a major ice cream sponsorship during SummerSlam weekend.

They aren't stopping.

Danhausen added to WWE 2K26

Danhausen | WWE

On Wednesday morning, WWE 2K26 revealed that its season five pass would include Danhausen as a new roster member. Danhausen would also be joined by Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella, and Pagano as other members of the updated roster. The season five content in the game is available now.

The new Superstars added to the roster bring with them 35 new moves and new taunts. In addition, the pass features a Randy Orton '05 and a WrestleMania 41 Bianca Belair persona, new parts for create your character, and new moves for create your character stars.

“Hello, yes, it is Danhausen here and I am debuting in my first ever WWE video game,WWE 2K26,” said Danhausen in a press release. “It is a dream come true to finally be in a WWE game. It is very nice, very evil."

There are four different playable versions of the game that are on the market right now. They are the Standard Edition, King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition. The new season five updates are available in the Monday Night War Edition of the game and can also be purchased separately.

Brie Bella is another new character in the season five update. She is on a hiatus from WWE, recovering from an injury. This summer, Bella hurt her shoulder during a match and has been out of action.

WWE has not announced a timetable for her return to the ring.