Every Man Utd Injury Ahead of Champions League Return vs. Sabah

After two seasons away from Europe’s premier competition, Manchester United make their Champions League comeback on Thursday—and boss Michael Carrick expects Luke Shaw to be fit and available despite the left back’s absence from training.

Azerbaijani debutants Sabah are the favorable opponents for their opening league phase fixture, which will take place under the floodlights at Old Trafford. Carrick will expect an emphatic victory to kickstart the continental campaign.

However, United’s boss will be missing some important players through injury, and there are several first-teamers in a race against time to feature.

Here’s the latest United injury news ahead of the Sabah tie.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford should feature on Thursday. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Injury : Unknown

: Unknown Return date: Sept. 10 (vs. Sabah)

Marcus Rashford produced another encouraging performance during Sunday’s chaotic 2–2 draw with Everton, but the Englishman lasted just 70 minutes before being withdrawn due to a fitness complaint.

Carrick has since confirmed that Rashford “felt something” before being replaced, but his recent return to training suggests he will be available in some capacity for the Champions League opener.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is a doubt. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Injury : Fatigue

: Fatigue Return date: Sept. 10 (vs. Sabah)

Luke Shaw was a surprise absentee from Wednesday’s training session, sparking fears over the left back’s availability in a position United find themselves short already. However, Carrick eased concerns when revealing he was only missing through fatigue.

“We just gave him an extra recovery day today, Luke,” said the United boss. “So, obviously we'll see by tomorrow how he is, but it's not an ongoing thing or a plan or anything like that. It was just off the back of the game the other day.

“So, as normal, each individual has kind of different little things that we manage, and Luke was one of them today.”

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo is yet to play this season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury : Ankle

: Ankle Return date: Mid/Late September

Amad Diallo is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season after suffering an ankle injury on the eve of the campaign. The Ivorian will be sidelined for Sabah’s arrival and there’s no exact return date as of yet.

Carrick has previously revealed he’s hopeful of Amad’s return before the September international break, but United will want to be careful with his reintegration as to avoid an immediate setback.

Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba still awaits his debut. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Injury : Ankle

: Ankle Return date: Mid/Late September

Unfortunately for United supporters eager to see their summer signing in action for the first time, Carlos Baleba arrived in Manchester with an ankle injury sustained at former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder has been absent for the entirety of the season thus far, but, much like with Amad, Carrick has hinted at a potential return before the upcoming international break, which commences on Sept. 21.

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has been missing for some time. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury : Back

: Back Return date: October

It’s been 10 months since Matthijs de Ligt was last in action for United. The 2–1 victory at Crystal Palace on Nov. 30 last season was his last appearance as his road to recovery from a back issue has been littered with setbacks and delays.

The Dutch defender is now back in training with United, although he was missing from Wednesday’s session. It appears unlikely he will make his comeback until after the international break, with United needing to ease him back into the first-team picture.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte suffered a nasty injury at the World Cup. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury : Knee

: Knee Return date: Unknown

It’s simply a waiting game for Manuel Ugarte, who isn’t expected to feature again this calendar year following a knee ligament injury suffered at the World Cup with Uruguay.

While the midfielder should play before the current campaign is out, no return date can realistically be penciled in as things stand.

Tom Heaton

Tom Heaton was injured in preseason. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury : Hamstring

: Hamstring Return date: Unknown

After suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been absent ever since.

No updates have been given regarding his fitness.