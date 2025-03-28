The Weeknd Keeps His WWE WrestleMania Streak Alive
The Weeknd is back for WrestleMania.
WWE has announced that 'Timeless' by Playboi Carti & The Weeknd is the official theme song for WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.
This marks an unprecedented sixth consecutive year that the four-time Grammy Award winner is at least one of the artists for the WrestleMania theme.
The Weeknd's tenure as the official WrestleMania artist dates back to 2020 when WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but was forced to be filmed inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent WrestleMania Themes:
- WrestleMania 36 - "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
- WrestleMania 37 -"Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd
- WrestleMania 38 - "Sacrifice" by The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia
- WrestleMania 39 - "Less Than Zero" by The Weeknd
- WrestleMania 40 - "Gasolina" by The Weeknd
- WrestleMania 41 - "Timeless" by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Steve Austin vs Bret Hart WrestleMania 13 Match To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Swerve Strickland Tells Story Of How He Got Triple H's Attention In WWE
Kevin Owens Clashed With WWE's Old Creative Regime Over Fan Intelligence
Cody Rhodes Makes Surprising Admission To Swerve Strickland After PWI 500 Release