The Weeknd Keeps His WWE WrestleMania Streak Alive

For the sixth year in a row The Weeknd has the official WWE WrestleMania theme song.

Rick Ucchino

WWE has announced that 'Timeless' by Playboi Carti & The Weeknd is the official theme song for WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

This marks an unprecedented sixth consecutive year that the four-time Grammy Award winner is at least one of the artists for the WrestleMania theme.

The Weeknd's tenure as the official WrestleMania artist dates back to 2020 when WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but was forced to be filmed inside the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent WrestleMania Themes:

  • WrestleMania 36 - "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
  • WrestleMania 37 -"Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd
  • WrestleMania 38 - "Sacrifice" by The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia
  • WrestleMania 39 - "Less Than Zero" by The Weeknd
  • WrestleMania 40 - "Gasolina" by The Weeknd
  • WrestleMania 41 - "Timeless" by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

