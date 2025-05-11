Details About John Cena's Final WWE Match Reportedly Revealed
John Cena has just 24 appearances left in WWE before he retires from in-ring competition, and details about his final match surfaced late Saturday night.
WCVB-TV in Boston ran a feature piece about Cena's retirement tour during their evening news, complete with an interview with John's father. The five minute package is now available on their website.
At the tail end of the segment, one of the anchors announced that Cena's final match will take place this December at the TD Gardens in Boston. A fitting place for John to call it a career as it's just a 40-minute drive from the 17-time World Champion's hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts.
While not officially announced by the company, rumors began to swirl earlier this year that Boston would host WWE's final Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special at the TD Gardens. The target date for that show was reportedly December 13.
Obviously it's too early to discuss a final opponent for Cena, who as of this writing, is still the Undisputed WWE Champion. That may not be the case once the holidays roll around.
Cena was able to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash Saturday night, thanks in large part to an assist from R-Truth. His childhood hero wasn't exactly thrilled to see him crash his press conference later in the night, and Truth's assist was rewarded in the form of an Attitude Adjustment through a table. You can see the clip of that in the WWE social media post above.
