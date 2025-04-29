Drew McIntyre Reportedly Set For Big Hollywood Film Role
Is Drew McIntyre about to become a big star in Hollywood?
“The Scottish Warrior” is coming off arguably the best year of his career in WWE in 2024, which saw him engaged in a long-running feud with CM Punk after winning - and then losing - the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.
McIntyre has kept his momentum going thus far this year, as he recently defeated another rival in Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
It appears that his success he been noticed by more than just professional wrestling fans.
According to PWInsider, McIntyre is reportedly set for a “major film role” in Hollywood. The report mentions that McIntyre’s role has been a talking point “for months” and that he could be the next WWE talent to expand into becoming a film or television series star.
McIntyre made his acting debut in 2024 in The Killer’s Game, which starred former WWE star Dave Bautista.
McIntyre is represented by the Paradigm, with CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and other WWE superstars included on the talent agency’s client roster.
Morgan is also reportedly joining the cast of a large-scale film, with the official announcement expected next week.
On the most recent edition of SmackDown, McIntyre stated that he was aiming for the United States Championship - a title he has yet to win in WWE.
He fought LA Knight to a no contest after interference from Priest and current champion Jacob Fatu.
