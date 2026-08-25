The Latest on Drew McIntyre's Status Amid WWE Hiatus

Drew McIntyre has been out of WWE action since this year's WrestleMania 42 PLE inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and his return to television is not expected to be imminent.

Back in April, McIntyre wrestled Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. The guys could do whatever they wanted to get the job done and they took full advantage of that rule. Fatu was the victor in the match and McIntyre hasn't been seen on programming since.

We know why. McIntyre has been away from WWE and filming the Highlander reboot and The Last Druid. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now saying that Drew is back stateside, but it may still be some time before he's back on Raw or SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre's hiatus from WWE will reportedly continue

The report indicates that creative plans for a Drew McIntyre return have not yet been discussed and are not actively being discussed at this time. McIntyre has kept fans aware of the happenings around his career with social media posts, but has not officially announced a return to the ring.

Despite his recent absence from the company, 2026 has been good to Drew McIntyre. Not only did McIntyre get a WrestleMania singles match, but he was the Undisputed WWE Champion. McIntyre won the title from Cody Rhodes, but then lost it back to him thanks to the interference of his eventual WrestleMania opponent, Jacob Fatu.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

McIntyre has had a storied career in WWE. Early on he was annointed by Vince McMahon as "the chosen one," but did not come close to living up to those expectations. McIntyre was fired from WWE and took time to rebuild his look and character on the independent circuit and in TNA.

McIntyre returned to WWE on the NXT brand during it's black and gold heyday. His stay in developmental was short-lived as he made his WWE main roster return in 2018.

McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble and was slated for a massive push heading into WrestleMania 36 that year. Then the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE was forced to run shows without an audience present and McIntyre was the face of that era of WWE.

McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to win the world championship at WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans. When fans returned for a night at WrestleMania 37, McIntyre wrestled for the world championship in the show's opening contest, but lost to Bobby Lashley.

When McIntyre does return to WWE, he will be a welcomed addition to the show. Since WrestleMania, both Raw and SmackDown have been shaken up with roster moves. Where will McIntyre fit in? Time will tell.