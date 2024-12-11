Son of Boxing Legend Makes His WWE Debut Ahead of NXT Tuesday Night
WWE fans might want to keep their eyes out for a new recruit by the name of Elijah Holyfield. The former NFL player and son of former Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion Evander Holyfield made his in-ring debut Tuesday night.
Holyfield faced off against Anthony Luke ahead of NXT, for a match that was reportedly being filmed for an upcoming competition series on A&E called 'WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats'.
Those in attendance at the show were apparently impressed with with Holyfield brings to the table. Time will tell if he has the in-ring skills to be a success in the business, but he certainly has the look of a future World Champion.
Elijah played college football at the University of Georgia and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers in 2019. The former RB spent time with the Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals organizations, but only ever appeared in one regular season game during the 2020 season.
Holyfield's NFL career came to a close after he suffered a significant knee injury in the summer of 2022 while a member of the Bengals roster. The 27-year-old signed with WWE just a few weeks ago.
Anthony Luke is another new recruit with college football experience. He was a defensive lineman for San Diego State University.
Luke signed with WWE during the fall. He's currently in a relationship with Raw Superstar Maxxine Dupri, for those who care about such things.
