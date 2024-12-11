WWE Rumors: Details On The Rock And Roman Reigns' Appearances On Raw Netflix Premier
The Rock and Roman Reigns are both scheduled to have major roles during the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw on January 6 of next year.
Wrestlevotes is reporting that The Rock is scheduled to appear on the show. However, the report did not indicate in what capacity he would appear in. The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since showing up at the conclusion of the Bad Blood PLE main event in early October.
MORE: The Rock Reveals His New Motto For 2025
As for Roman Reigns, he will reportedly play a larger role in the premier. A new report by Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda indicates that Reigns will be wrestling a match on the first Netflix episode of Raw. There is no word at this time as to who the match will be against.
This is major news because Reigns traditionally does not wrestle matches on television. His last televised match was a Smackdown main event in January of 2023. He teamed with Sami Zayn to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena.
The last Raw match that Reigns wrestled was in July of 2022. In that match, Reigns teamed with The Usos and defeated Matt Riddle and The Street Profits.
The WWE Raw premiere on Netflix will take place on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. WWE has not announced any official matches for the show at this time.
WWE and Netflix agreed on a partnership to air Raw on the global streaming service earlier this year. The partnership is a 10-year deal that will pay WWE $5 billion.
