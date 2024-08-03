Dom Mysterio Turns On Rhea Ripley, Helps Liv Morgan Retain Title
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Dom Mysterio is holding on to his status as the single most disliked person in WWE.
Just like Liv Morgan is holding onto the Women’s World Championship.
Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, teaming with Morgan–and helping her retain the Women’s World Championship.
This marked Ripley’s first match since WrestleMania 40 in April. There was a spot in the match where Ripley reinjured his shoulder, which Morgan immediately targeted. It was an important detail, highlighting how Morgan will take every advantage possible to win, including getting Mysterio to turn on Ripley.
Ripley had the match won, but her dislike for Morgan reached a point where she was going to use a steel chair to unleash her frustrations. Mysterio prevented Ripley from using the chair so she wouldn’t be disqualified. Moments later, Mysterio slipped the chair in the ring, distracted the ref, and smiled as Morgan hit Oblivion on the steel chair.
Following the win, Mysterio kissed Morgan–effectively ending his partnership with Ripley.