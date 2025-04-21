Dominik Mysterio Crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion At WWE WrestleMania 41
Dominik Mysterio is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion after a super fun Fatal Four Way Match at WrestleMania 41.
"Dirty Dom" defeated Finn Balor, Penta and champion Bron Breakker to win his first WWE main roster singles title.
Heading into WrestleMania 41, the issues between The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio had shown cracks in their stable and friendship with Balor's quest for the I.C. Title getting in the way of the group's desires.
This four-way battle delivered some exciting action with all four men playing their roles to perfection. Breakker was an implosive beast who had one of the main highlights of the match with a super spear from one announce table to another on Carlito when he attempted to interfere.
Penta showed out in his WrestleMania debut, while Balor picked his spots and tried to work with Mysterio throughout the bout until Dominik attempted to hit a 619 on his stablemate that changed the matchup.
The finish of the bout saw Balor on the verge of victory with the Coup De Grace on Breakker when Mysterio hit a frog splash on Finn to get the pin and win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Regularly known as one of the most hated heels in WWE, "Dirty Dom" had the fans in his corner throughout the contest and received an electric pop for his huge win on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
